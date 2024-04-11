1 Grosz 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) BN (4) Service NGC (4)