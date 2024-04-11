Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 299,949
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
