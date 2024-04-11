Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1781 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1781 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 299,949

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

