1/2 Grosz 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 43,834
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
