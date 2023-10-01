1/2 Grosz 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)