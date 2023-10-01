Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 43,834

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1781 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1781 EB at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

