Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 10,374

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2268 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10981 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

