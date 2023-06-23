Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 10,374
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2268 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 3900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10981 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
