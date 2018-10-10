Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 4,786

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1977 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1710 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1781 EB at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
