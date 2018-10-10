Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 4,786
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (6)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1977 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1710 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
