Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,966

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1973 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

