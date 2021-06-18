Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,966
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1973 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,800. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
