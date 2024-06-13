Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 42,855

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6246 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search