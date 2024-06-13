Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 42,855
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6246 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
