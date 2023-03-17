Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 3,899

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1781 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1781 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

