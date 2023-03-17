Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1781 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,899
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1781 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
542 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1781 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
