Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 200,102
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
