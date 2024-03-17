Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 200,102

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

