Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1781 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1781 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,083

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1781 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (8)
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4316 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3403 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1781 EB at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1781 EB at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1781 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search