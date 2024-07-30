Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1781 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,083
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1781
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1781 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4316 $
Price in auction currency 17500 PLN
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
