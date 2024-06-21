Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 12,410,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (14)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (18)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search