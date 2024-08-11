Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1766

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1766 FS Star
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS Star
Ducat 1766 FS Star With Order
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1766 FS Star
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS Star
Ducat 1766 FS Star Without Order
Average price 59000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Ducat 1766 FS Portrait
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS Portrait
Ducat 1766 FS Portrait Frame without wreath
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1766 FS Portrait
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS Portrait
Ducat 1766 FS Portrait Frame with wreath
Average price 7000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1766 FS IPH King figure
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS IPH King figure
Ducat 1766 FS IPH King figure
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Average price 29000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1766 King figure
Reverse Ducat 1766 King figure
Ducat 1766 King figure
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1766 FS Portrait in armor
Reverse Thaler 1766 FS Portrait in armor
Thaler 1766 FS Portrait in armor
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 465
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS Without denomination
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS Without denomination
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS Without denomination
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 257
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 307
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS Without legend
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig Gold
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor STANILAUS
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 93
Obverse 1 Grosz 1766 G
Reverse 1 Grosz 1766 G
1 Grosz 1766 G G - large
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1 Grosz 1766 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1766 g
1 Grosz 1766 g g - small
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1766 G
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1766 G
1/2 Grosz 1766 G
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS Danzig
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 102

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1766 MORIKOFER. F. Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1766 MORIKOFER. F. Pattern
Thaler 1766 MORIKOFER. F. Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1766 Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1766 Pattern
Thaler 1766 Pattern
Average price 62000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Thaler 1766 FS IPH Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1766 FS IPH Pattern
Thaler 1766 FS IPH Pattern Wide portrait
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1766 FS Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1766 FS Pattern
Thaler 1766 FS Pattern Narrow portrait
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS Pattern
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS Pattern
Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS Pattern
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS Pattern
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS Pattern
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS Pattern
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Pattern
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Pattern
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1766 G Pattern
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1766 G Pattern
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 G Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
