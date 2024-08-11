Catalog
Home
Catalog
Poland
1766
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1766
Coins of Poland 1766
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Golden coins
Ducat 1766 FS Star
With Order
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Ducat 1766 FS Star
Without Order
Average price
59000 $
Sales
0
10
Ducat 1766 FS Portrait
Frame without wreath
Average price
19000 $
Sales
0
6
Ducat 1766 FS Portrait
Frame with wreath
Average price
7000 $
Sales
0
2
Ducat 1766 FS IPH King figure
Average price
72000 $
Sales
0
1
Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Average price
29000 $
Sales
0
13
Ducat 1766 FS King figure
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
Ducat 1766 King figure
Average price
20000 $
Sales
0
3
Silver coins
Thaler 1766 FS Portrait in armor
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
465
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS Without denomination
Average price
2600 $
Sales
0
6
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS
Average price
390 $
Sales
0
57
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766
Average price
880 $
Sales
0
8
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
257
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
307
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
Without legend
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
16
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
52
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
Average price
750 $
Sales
0
9
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS Danzig
Gold
Average price
20000 $
Sales
0
5
Copper coins
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
Average price
580 $
Sales
0
57
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Portrait in armor
STANILAUS
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
5
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
23
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 G
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
93
1 Grosz 1766 G
G - large
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
25
1 Grosz 1766 g
g - small
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
9
1/2 Grosz 1766 G
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
24
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS Danzig
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
102
Pattern coins
Thaler 1766 MORIKOFER. F. Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Thaler 1766 Pattern
Average price
62000 $
Sales
0
8
Thaler 1766 FS IPH Pattern
Wide portrait
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Thaler 1766 FS Pattern
Narrow portrait
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS Pattern
Average price
19000 $
Sales
0
3
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS Pattern
Average price
20000 $
Sales
0
6
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 G Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
