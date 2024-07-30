Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,982

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21607 $
Price in auction currency 90000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
6523 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1766 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search