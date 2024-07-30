Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

