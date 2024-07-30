Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
6523 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1766 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
