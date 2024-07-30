Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1766 FS "Star". With Order (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: With Order
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1766 "Star", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search