2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

