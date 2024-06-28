Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 8,425,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
