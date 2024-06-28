Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,425,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 329 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,400. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
