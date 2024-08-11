Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Schilling (Szelag) 1766 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,960
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
