Pattern Thaler 1766 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1766 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 530,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price
—
