Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Thaler 1766 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1766 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Thaler 1766 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1766 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 530,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1766 (Pattern) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search