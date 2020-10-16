Pattern Thaler 1766 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Thaler 1766 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 530,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

