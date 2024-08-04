Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
19314 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Category
Year
