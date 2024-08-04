Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
19314 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
