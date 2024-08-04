Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ort (18 Groszy) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

