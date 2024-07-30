Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1766 FS "Star". Without Order (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Without Order

Obverse Ducat 1766 FS "Star" Without Order - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1766 FS "Star" Without Order - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,982

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Star" with mark FS. Without Order. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
48829 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Star" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1766 "Star", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

