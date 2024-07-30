Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1766 FS "Star". Without Order (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Without Order
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Star" with mark FS. Without Order. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
48829 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price
—
