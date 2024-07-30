Ducat 1766 FS "Star". Without Order (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Star" with mark FS. Without Order. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 230,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (5)