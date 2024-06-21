Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search