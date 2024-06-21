1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (12) VF (33) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

Janas (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (11)

Morton & Eden (1)

Niemczyk (10)

Numis Poland (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)