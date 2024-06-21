Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 915,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
