Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,982)
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1766 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
