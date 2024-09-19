Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,982)
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1766 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search