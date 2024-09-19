Ducat 1766 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2466 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 550. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

