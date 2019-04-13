3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

