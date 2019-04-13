Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,52 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2930 $
Price in auction currency 14250 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
