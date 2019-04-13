Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,52 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 14,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2930 $
Price in auction currency 14250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

