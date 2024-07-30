Ducat 1766 FS IPH "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS IPH. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 225,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition AU (1)