Ducat 1766 FS IPH "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure" with mark FS IPH. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 225,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
