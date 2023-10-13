Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1766 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: g - small

Obverse 1 Grosz 1766 g g - small - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1766 g g - small - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12,172,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1766 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 g at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 g at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 g at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 g at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

