1 Grosz 1766 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1766 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (6) F (1)