Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1766 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: g - small
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12,172,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1766 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search