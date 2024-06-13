Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2636 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2016.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

