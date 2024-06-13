Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1766 FLS "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2636 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
