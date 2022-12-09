Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,742,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
