Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,742,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

