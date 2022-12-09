2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 . This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (4)