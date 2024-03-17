Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1766 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: G - large
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12,172,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1766 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
