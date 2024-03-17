Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1766 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: G - large

Obverse 1 Grosz 1766 G G - large - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1766 G G - large - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12,172,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1766 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (13)
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1766 G at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search