2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 "Without denomination" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2261 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

