2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,742,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 "Without denomination" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2261 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3743 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
