Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,742,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 "Without denomination" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2261 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3743 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS "Without denomination" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 "Without denomination", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

