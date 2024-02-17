Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1766 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1766 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1766 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 641,160

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1766 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1766 G at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

