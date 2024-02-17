Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1766 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 641,160
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1766 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search