Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 12,410,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (31)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

