3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 12,410,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
