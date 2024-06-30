Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 4,139,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (11)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (3)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (24)
- Niemczyk (65)
- Numedux (6)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (23)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (56)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (19)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search