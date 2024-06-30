Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 4,139,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

