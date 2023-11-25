Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 12,410,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search