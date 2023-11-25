Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 12,410,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 5, 2020
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

