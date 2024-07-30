Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait". Frame without wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Portrait" with mark FS. Frame without wreath. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

