Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait". Frame without wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Frame without wreath
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Portrait" with mark FS. Frame without wreath. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
17109 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
