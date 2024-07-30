Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait". Frame without wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Frame without wreath

Obverse Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" Frame without wreath - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" Frame without wreath - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,982

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Portrait" with mark FS. Frame without wreath. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
17109 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
20145 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1766 "Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

