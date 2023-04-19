Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

