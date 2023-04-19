Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,92 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
24056 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
15896 $
Price in auction currency 61000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search