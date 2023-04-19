Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,92 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2970 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
24056 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
15896 $
Price in auction currency 61000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition UNC
Selling price
—
