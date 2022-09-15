Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor". STANILAUS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: STANILAUS

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" STANILAUS - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" STANILAUS - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. STANILAUS. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Portrait in armor", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

