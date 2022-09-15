Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor". STANILAUS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: STANILAUS
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. STANILAUS. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
