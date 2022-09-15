3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 g "Portrait in armor". STANILAUS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark g. STANILAUS. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition VF (5)