3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,51 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19154 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
20068 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
