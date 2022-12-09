Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,51 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19154 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
20068 $
Price in auction currency 76000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

