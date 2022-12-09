3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 FLS "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1766 "Danzig" with mark FLS. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

