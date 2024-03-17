Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,742,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • WCN (22)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

