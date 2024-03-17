Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,742,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- WCN (22)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search