Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1766 "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1766 "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1766 "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,982

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
22229 $
Price in auction currency 100000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
17109 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1766 "King figure" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1766 "King figure" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1766 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1766 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search