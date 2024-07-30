Ducat 1766 "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

