Ducat 1766 "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "King figure". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 100,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
22229 $
Price in auction currency 100000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
17109 $
Price in auction currency 65000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1766 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
