Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 42,5 - 43,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 77,618
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (465)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Florange (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (18)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (32)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (32)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (51)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (11)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (9)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rauch (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (15)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (13)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (125)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Westfälische (5)
- Wójcicki (31)
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1766 "Portrait in armor", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search