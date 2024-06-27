Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 42,5 - 43,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 77,618

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (465)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1766 "Portrait in armor" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Florange (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (18)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (32)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (32)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (51)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (11)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (15)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (125)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (31)
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 3, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Poland Thaler 1766 FS "Portrait in armor" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

