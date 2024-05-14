Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS. Without legend (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Without legend

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS Without legend - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS Without legend - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 with mark FS. Without legend. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

