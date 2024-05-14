1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS. Without legend (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 with mark FS. Without legend. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (10) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)