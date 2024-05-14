Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 FS. Without legend (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Without legend
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 915,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1766 with mark FS. Without legend. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
