Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait". Frame with wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Frame with wreath
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,982
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1766
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Portrait" with mark FS. Frame with wreath. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1766 "Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
