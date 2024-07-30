Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait". Frame with wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Frame with wreath

Obverse Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" Frame with wreath - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" Frame with wreath - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,982

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Portrait" with mark FS. Frame with wreath. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
10784 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1766 "Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

