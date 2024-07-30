Ducat 1766 FS "Portrait". Frame with wreath (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1766 "Portrait" with mark FS. Frame with wreath. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition F (2)