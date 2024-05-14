Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 307,143
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
