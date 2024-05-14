Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 307,143

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 724 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search