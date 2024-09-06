Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1780

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1780 EB
Reverse Ducat 1780 EB
Ducat 1780 EB
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1780 EB
Reverse Thaler 1780 EB
Thaler 1780 EB
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1780 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 9400 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1780 EB
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Grosz 1780 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1780 EB
1 Grosz 1780 EB
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB
1/2 Grosz 1780 EB
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 20
Category
Year
Search