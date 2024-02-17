Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 91,436
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
