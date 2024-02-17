Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 91,436

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

