1/2 Grosz 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (16) F (1) No grade (1)