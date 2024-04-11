Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 575,745
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF20 GCN
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
