Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1780 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1780 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 575,745

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1780 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF20 GCN
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
