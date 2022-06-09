Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 9,566

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2191 $
Price in auction currency 8200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction Stack's - December 14, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Poland Thaler 1780 EB at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

