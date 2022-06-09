Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 9,566
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2191 $
Price in auction currency 8200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date December 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
