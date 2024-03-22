Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 109,316
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
