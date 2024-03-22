Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 109,316

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

