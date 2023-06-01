Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 11,176

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2325 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

