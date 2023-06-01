1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)