1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 11,176
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2325 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
