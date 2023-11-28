Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 82,443
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Tempus (2)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search