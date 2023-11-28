Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 82,443

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
969 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

