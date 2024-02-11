Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 27,475

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

