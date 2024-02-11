Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 27,475
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1780 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
