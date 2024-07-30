Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,372
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1780 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3880 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
