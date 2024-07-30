Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1780 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1780 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1780 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,372

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1780 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4890 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3880 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1780 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1780 EB at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 14, 1998
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 14, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

